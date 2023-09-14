Demi Lovato, Taylor Swift feud: There’s nothing to worry about!

Demi Lovato and Taylor Swift's rumoured beef seems to come to end

Demi Lovato and Taylor Swift still have a strong bond and support each other like loyal friends.



During the Disney Channel alum's performance at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, Taylor joined in the dancing and sang along at the top of her throat.

According to audience camera footage from the ceremony on September 12, the 33-year-old, who won nine awards that evening, joyfully hopped around the audience as Demi sang Cool for the Summer (Rock Version) on stage.

On September 13, Demi reacted to a Taylor fan account's posting of a video of the incident on X, formerly known as Twitter, by sending three emojis depicting a happy smile surrounded by love.

The 31-year-old and the pop artist both entered the music industry in the late aughts, so they have known each other for a long time.

The two singers, however, were the subject of allegations of being in a beef in 2010, following Demi's blunt response to a question about their mutual friend Selena Gomez.

Demi responded to a fan's query about Selena, who she acted alongside in 2009's Princess Protection Program and on Barney and Friends when they were children, by saying, "Ask Taylor."

In the ensuing years, rumours of a quarrel persisted, with Demi appearing to criticize Taylor for giving $250,000 to Kesha amid her legal dispute with Dr. Luke in May 2016. Demi stated in a tweet at the time, without mentioning the Anti-Hero artist, "Take something to Capitol Hill or actually speak out about something and then I'll be impressed."

Scooter Braun handled Demi for four years as well. After getting the masters of Taylor's first six albums, Braun and the pop diva fell out, leading the latter to re-record her work in order to obtain ownership of the rights.

In fact, during Scooter's well-reported musical altercation with Taylor, Demi praised him, calling him a "good man."