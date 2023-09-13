Meghan Markle shows off her toned legs in high street outfit in Germany

Meghan Markle broke the internet with her latest outing in high street outfit as she made her first appearance at a sport event with husband Prince Harry at the Invictus Games.

The Duchess of Sussex got into the Invictus spirit as she cheered on young competitors at a children’s event after arriving with Prince Harry at the games.



The Duchess of Sussex appeared to be supermodel as he cut a stylish figure in a cream ensemble during his appearance at Merkur Spiel-Arena with Harry at the fifth day of competition on Wednesday.



Harry and Meghan were all smiles as they turned up to watch one of the latest contests at the 2023 event in Düsseldorf, Germany on Wednesday morning, where they met some of the competitors at the wheelchair basketball contest between Ukraine and Australia before sitting in the stands.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex took part in a celebratory group wave. They were seen mingling, chatting, signing and posing for photos with competitors and spectators at the outing.

Before taking their seat, Meghan hugged one fan, and she and Harry were seen dancing along to the music. The US-based couple also posed for selfies with the audience.

Meghan appeared plumping for something, the world wants it during her latest outing. She looked out of this world in off-white piece, which is elevated by black contrast trims and gold buttons. She also wore a sweater blazer to elevate her look.

Meghan, 42, and Harry, 38, also watched a children's event, handing out medals and giving high fives to the young participants.