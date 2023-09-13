World's tallest dog Zeus dies at 3 after cancer complications

World's tallest dog Zeus at his owner Brittany's place. — Guinness World Records

Zeus, the tallest male dog in the world, passed away from complications after receiving treatment for bone cancer in the lap of his owner Brittany, as per Guinness World Records.

In 2022, Zeus was given the title of Great Dane. He had just turned three and would turn four in November.

He died from pneumonia following surgery to remove his front right leg after his cancer was discovered by vets, Sky News reported.

His head was in his "loving owner Brittany's lap" when he passed suddenly early on Tuesday, according to Brittany's father, Donnie Davis.

Brittany, from Bedford, Texas, said on Guinness World Records' website: "We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our beloved dog, Zeus, the Guinness World Records title holder for the tallest living male dog. Zeus died Tuesday morning of amputation-related pneumonia.



"Zeus was a truly special dog. He was gentle, loving, very stubborn but always happy to see his family and many, many friends on his adventures around Dallas & Fort Worth.

"Zeus packed a lot of life into three short years and was primed to beat cancer's butt.

"Zeus had the absolute best doctors and nurses working around the clock to help him, but in the end, he was just too sick."

After learning of his sickness, Brittany started a fundraising effort to get him the best care possible.

Zeus, who was "very laid back", Brittany said, was a gift from her brother, at eight weeks old.

Her dream dog had always been a Great Dane.

He was a well-known character around Dallas and Fort Worth and people would often ask if they could ride him like a horse when they saw him out on walkies, she said.



The answer, of course, was always "no"

Zeus was "very laid back" but also strong-minded, and so tall that he'd drink out of the kitchen sink and would even steal food off the counters when he was feeling mischievous.

"Zeus always brought a smile to our faces because he was such a larger-than-life character and spread joy wherever he went," said Craig Glenday, editor-in-chief of Guinness World Records.

"That's why it was so sad to hear that he was unwell, and now we're heartbroken to learn of his untimely passing."

