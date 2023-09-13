Sean Penn Ditches Shoes and goes BAREFOOT in NYC after Daddio premiere

Sean Penn spotted in NYC following 'Daddio' premiere.

Sean Penn embraced a laid-back look as he ventured out in New York City on Tuesday, opting to go barefoot for his brief outing.

This appearance followed his recent appearance at the premiere of his film Daddio at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) alongside co-star Dakota Johnson.

While navigating the bustling city sidewalks, Penn strolled barefoot, heading towards a sleek waiting vehicle.

He donned a classic pair of denim jeans and a partially unbuttoned black shirt for his casual appearance.

It appeared that the star, who is currently in a relationship with fellow actress Olga Korotyayeva, was in a hurry, as he held a pair of socks and white sneakers in his hands while exiting his hotel.

In addition to his footwear choice, Penn carried a pair of glasses in his hand as he prepared for his next agenda for the day.

Daddio was produced by Dakota Johnson's independent entertainment company, TeaTime Productions, with Christy Hall serving as the writer and director of the project.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Hall discussed the film and the contributions of the two leading stars.