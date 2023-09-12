Meghan Markle not allowed to visit Queen's grave on her first visit to UK since death?

Meghan Markle reportedly wants to visit the late Queen's place of rest

Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle arrived in the UK on Tuesday for the first time since Queen Elizabeth's death, but she was not allowed to visit the late monarch's final resting place to pay her respects.

The Duchess, who reportedly wanted to visit the late monarch’s place of rest, didn’t hold out much hope of getting permission from Buckingham Palace to visit the chapel.

There were speculations and expectations that the former Suits star may visit the Queen's grave, but she had no such plan as her husband Prince Harry was also allowed to attend the vigil at the las minute during his trip to the UK.



Harry was given one major stipulation when he got permission at the very last minute to pay his respects to the late Queen on the first anniversary of her death during his stay in London.

Meghan, after her fleeting stopover in London, will leave for Germany via Heathrow to join her husband Harry at Invictus Games.

The former Suits star, who reportedly plans to relaunch her career in Hollywood, looked delighted as she jetted out of the US last night to join her husband at the Invictus Games in Germany



Meghan, who boarded a plane at Los Angeles to Heathrow, was accompanied by a single bodyguard carrying some of her bags and clothing. It is her first transatlantic journey since flying to London for the Queen's funeral last September. The Duchess will be with Harry for his 39th birthday on Friday.