Did you know Kim Jong Un owns K-pop band? Some crazy facts about North Korean tyrant

North Korea leader Kim Jong Un. — AFP

The chubby dictator, once called "Rocket Man" by President Trump, who visited Russia to meet Vladimir Putin may enjoy firing missiles at his neighbours, but he also likes Disney music, and basketball and even apparently ordered the shooting death of a man with an anti-aircraft weapon.



Kim Jong Un remains a mysterious world leader. Here are some facts about his life.

Family ties

When Kim Jong Il passed away in 2011, he made sure that grieving was required. He commanded that individuals who were seen skipping memorial services be imprisoned in labour camps for up to six months. He reportedly underwent plastic surgery at the age of 27 to seem more like his grandfather, who established the country and was the third Kim to take power in North Korea.

Hair-raising

His signature hairstyle apparently has a name, 'Ambitious', and is one of 28 men's haircuts that North Korea approves of. According to reports, it was a tribute to his grandpa, Kim Il Sung. Kim's flat-top 'do was reportedly off-limits to commoners, according to a press story from 2017, when just 15 hairstyles were allegedly permitted.

Loverboy

Even Kim's romantic history is a mystery. He allegedly married Ri Sol Ju, a 23-year-old ex-cheerleader, in 2009, but the union wasn't made public until 2012. He was also said to have a love relationship with pop diva Hyon Song-wol, whose popular song "I Love Pyongyang" is said to be a certain method to win over the dictator. Ri Sol Ju has recently been seen in public with Kim, although in the Hermit Kingdom, she doesn't hold much political influence, the New York Post reported.

Father knows best

He keeps his children hidden. Since 2010, the North Korean leader has fathered at least three children. However, despite the fact that his first child is thought to be a boy called Kim Ju-ae, South Korea's National Intelligence Service has not been able to ascertain the gender, much alone the names, of his other children.

Brotherly love

In order to maintain his grasp on power, Kim has not been afraid to kill members of his family, including his brother. His elder half-brother, Kim Jong Nam, spent years in exile because he was seen to be too Western to rule the nation. In 2017, he was slain in a covert operation at a Malaysian airport by two ladies who approached him and rubbed a lethal chemical nerve toxin on his face. According to reports, Kim gave the order to carry out the meticulously planned killing.

The music man

The Moranbong Band, a hand-selected all-girl pop group, is owned by the Supreme Leader. The band made their debut in 2012 and became quite popular because of songs like "Do Prosper, Era of the Workers' Party." Disney is another thing that Kim likes. On state-run television in 2012, he was shown adoring a musical that had costumed Tigger and Minnie Mouse, with animation classics like "Dumbo" and "Snow White" playing in the backdrop.

Hoops and Rodman

Kim is well known for his passion for basketball, however, he is better on the Playstation than the court. He has maintained a strong connection with controversial former NBA player Dennis Rodman for many years. The tattooed and deeply pierced former basketball player has made many trips to the peninsula, including a well-publicised journey in 2017 when Rodman assisted in securing the release of American prisoner Otto Warmbier.

The secretive autocrat, according to Rodman, is "a big kid" who just wants to have fun.

Kim the executioner

It is not a game for the North Korean strongman to brutally eliminate rivals or imagined rivals. He is said to have ordered the mortar murder of a former army vice minister in 2012 because he had been drinking and having a good time following the passing of Kim's father. According to Korean reports, in 2013, his uncle Jang Song Thaek was stripped nude and given to 120 starved dogs. He "executed by flame-thrower" a deputy minister the year after, and in front of hundreds of spectators at a shooting range the year after that, he assassinated another minister with an anti-aircraft cannon.

No sense of humour

Kim is extremely conscious about his image despite his crazy antics. When Sony Pictures revealed "The Interview," a comedic film that made fun of the chubby tyrant, he became especially enraged. James Franco and Seth Rogen were two TV newsreaders who were hired by the CIA to kill Kim. He did not find this amusing and is thought to have then directed a hack against Sony, which backed down and never released the movie.

Kim missing

The North Korean leader vanished from view in 2014, giving rise to rumours that Kim had been overthrown by a military coup before his mysterious disappearance in April. After six weeks, he came out completely unharmed, and state media reported that he had been recovering following surgery.