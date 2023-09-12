Prince William proves to be better heir to throne than King Charles

Prince William seems to be readying himself for the upcoming responsibilities he may have to look after once he King.

Moreover, the public seems to recognise this as the royal became many people’s first choice, per a poll carried out by the Daily Mail marking King Charles' first year of reign.

According to the poll, 41 percent voters said William should have succeeded Queen Elizabeth after her death last September, rather than Charles.

Royal expert Nicholas Pyke suggested that William has shown a lot of progress over the years especially since he has grown from “a diffident and angry young man” to “a warm and approachable figure.”

The expert deduced that the royal is comfortable in making “self-deprecating jokes with teenagers or accepting smackers from Gazza with good grace” which has resonated with his growing popularity.

“The affection between father and son as William paid homage was one of the most moving moments of the Coronation,” Pyke opined. “Today, we see plenty of the family man - the responsible husband and father to three charming children.”

He continued, “We’ve seen William the action man, helped by artful pictures of yachting and abseiling – even if he (sometimes) gets beaten by sporty Kate in their impromptu head-to-head challenges.”

In light of these observations, the expert said that William has acted as the “true power behind the monarchy” in recent years.

At the moment, Charles seems to be relying on William and his wife Kate Middleton to make the monarchy more relevant to the public. With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle out of the picture, William and Kate remain the only working royals who are under the age of 70.