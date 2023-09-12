Grimes and ex Elon Musk's girlfriend Shivon Zilis call off feud after twitter drama

Grimes and and her ex Elon Musk's current girlfriend, Shivon Zilis have made amends following the singer’s plea on Twitter, where she begged Musk to stop blocking her out from her children’s lives

The Canadian musician, 35, posted a heartfelt apology on twitter yesterday, following a “long overdue” conversation with mother of ex Elon Musk’s most recent twins.

The Genesis singer said she wanted to “de-escalate the narrative” that the “current press cycle” had formed around her, Zilis, and their mutual baby daddy, Elon Musk.

The Neuralink director of operations responded in kind and cleared the air surrounding the unfortunate situation, thanking Grimes for “taking the time to really connect and understand each other.”

Grimes shares three children with Musk while Zilis shares twins with the tech mogul. The shared gesture from the two mothers came just a few days after Grimes made a very public plea to let her meet her children.

“Tell Shivon to unblock me and tell Elon to let me see my son or plz respond to my lawyer,” the Oblivion singer implored.

The viral tweet rained fire on the Space X founder and Zilis, who had their twins in 2021, shortly after Musk and Grimes split following the birth of their daughter, Exa Dark Sideræl Musk.

The Tesla Motors CEO and Grimes have remained on very friendly terms as they navigate co-parenting.

Now, it seems the two families are ready to put their differences aside.

Grimes has also expressed disappointment in the way “women are so often pitted against each other,” and expressed her “excitement” to become friends with Zilis, as well as for their children to grow up together.

Zilis echoed her sentiment, saying “I can’t wait for kiddo play date…”



Musk has yet to make a public comment on the matter.