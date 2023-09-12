Johnny Depp finds 'Normalcy' in Bahamas away from public scrutiny

Johnny Depp discusses finding sanctuary in the Bahamas.

Johnny Depp in a recent interview with the South China Morning Post shared his current interests and what brings him a sense of normalcy in his life.

Depp, who has been actively promoting the new Sauvage ad from Dior, expressed his deep affection for the Bahamas, holds a special place in his heart, serving as his personal sanctuary.

Depp elaborated, saying, "You've got to have some sanctuary, a safe place where you can escape the scrutiny and the interest of others, a place where you can just sit on a beach, read, paint, meditate, or whatever, that's freedom to me.

That's the only real freedom." He also spoke about the refreshing and rejuvenating feeling of being in the ocean, describing how it cleanses his mind.

Despite his longstanding career in Hollywood and a history of high-profile relationships, Depp emphasized the importance of simplicity in his life.

He shared, "Everyone is going to be affected by the passing of time, but I understand that in terms of the idea behind it, which is to say that I've always felt better in myself by sticking to my guns about choices that I've made."

Johnny Depp shared Hollywood is a "competitive racket." The actor expressed his disinterest in engaging in competition with fellow actors and disapproval of the industry's emphasis on accolades, earnings, and rankings.



He stated, "I've never felt the need to be competitive with anyone. I hate the idea. It's about who wins what, who gets what, who's better and who's worse, and who makes more, and all that… I don't care about any of that stuff."



