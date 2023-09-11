Novak Djokovic secures victory in US Open final defeating Daniil Medvedev

Novak Djokovic celebrates after a point against Daniil Medvedev during their Men's Singles Final match on Day Fourteen of the 2023 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 10, 2023. — AFP

NEW YORK: Novak Djokovic defeated Daniil Medvedev in straight sets to win the US Open and clinch a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam singles crown on Sunday.



The victory was Novak Djokovic's third Grand Slam title of the season after wins at the Australian and French Opens, with the only blemish his defeat in the final of Wimbledon in July.



The 36-year-old Djokovic won 6-3, 7-6 (7/5), 6-3 to become the oldest men's champion in New York in the Open era and match Margaret Court´s all-time mark for most Grand Slam victories.



The Serbian is the first man to win three Grand Slam events in the same season four times, crowning his impending return to world number one in the most fitting of ways inside Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Daniil Medvedev defeated Noval Djokovic in straight sets in the 2021 final to prevent the Serbian from becoming the first man to win all four Grand Slams in the same year since Rod Laver in 1969.

Djokovic admitted to feeling overwhelmed on that occasion, but there were few senses of nerves as he quickly took command of Sunday's championship match.

The second seed burst out of the gate with a confident hold sealed by successive aces and struck at the first opportunity, punishing Medvedev for a double fault to break for a 2-0 lead.

A third ace consolidated his advantage before Medvedev got on the board in the fourth game.

Daniil Medvedev of Russia reacts after a point against Novak Djokovic of Serbia during their Men's Singles Final match on Day Fourteen of the 2023 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 10, 2023. — AFP

The pair traded holds largely untroubled until Djokovic again put pressure on Medvedev as the third seed served down 2-5.

Medvedev dug in to twice stave off set points, but Djokovic calmly made the set his the following game.

Medvedev dethroned last year's champion Carlos Alcaraz with a "12 out of 10" performance in the semi-finals, but he struggled to replicate his very best consistently against an imperious Djokovic.

Attempting to be the first player to beat the top two seeds en route to the title since 1975, Medvedev once more repeatedly found himself under the pump early in the second set.

He was able to resist, hitting a sweeping volley to fight off a break point as he secured a gutsy hold for 4-3 before finally asking questions of Djokovic.

A leaping overhead gave Medvedev his first break chance of the contest the very next game, but Djokovic responded with a brilliant scoop on the half-volley to save it.

Djokovic wobbled serving at 5-6, double-faulting twice as Medvedev brought up set point. But Djokovic was waiting as Medvedev went cross-court, and put away the volley to force a tie-break.

Medvedev seemed to have the momentum on his side after winning an astonishing rally to nose 5-4 ahead only for Djokovic to bag the next three points, snatching a marathon 104-minute second set and closing in on a historic triumph.

Djokovic sportingly offered to help Medvedev to his feet after the Russian took an awkward tumble early in the third set, but there was no such goodwill when two break points came about soon after.

Medvedev pumped a backhand long to hand Djokovic a 3-1 advantage. He gave the break straight back, but Medvedev faltered again and there was no mistake the second time around as Djokovic wrapped up the title before the emotions started to pour out.