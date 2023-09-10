Security forces kill seven in Chitral anti-terror operation

Armed security forces personnel ride on an army van. —AFP/File

Security forces have killed seven terrorists and critically injured another six during an intense exchange of fire in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Chitral district, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Sunday.



According to the military’s media wing, the shooting took place in the general area of Ursoon in Chitral district on Saturday.

The army troops effectively engaged terrorists' location and resultantly, “seven terrorists were killed while another six were critically injured,” read the statement.

The sanitisation of the area was being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area, the ISPR added.

The locals of the area appreciated the operation by the security forces and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country, it added.

Last month, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir had said that Pakistan was acting as a bulwark against terrorism and the international community must realise the immense sacrifices rendered by the country.

According to the ISPR, the army chief had made the remarks during a meeting with a group of 38 students from Harvard University, United States hailing from 9 different countries at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi, the military’s media affairs wing added.

During the interactive session, the COAS had talked about regional security issues and the Pakistan Army’s contributions to promoting peace and stability in the region.

The army chief had also highlighted the rich potential of Pakistan and urged the participants to perceive Pakistan based on their experiences during their stay in Pakistan.

Gen Munir further had said that the human suffering and atrocities being committed in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and efforts to change the demographic realities.

“[The] students appreciated the COAS for providing the opportunity for a constructive interaction,” the ISPR added.

In the first week of September, General Asim Munir also stressed the importance of a strong economy for invincible defence, saying mutual cooperation is the key to the economic development of the country.

In a statement, commemorating Defence and Martyrs' Day, the army chief had also berated those who tried to undermine the strong bond between the military and the people.

“Pakistan Army as a national institution foiled it [sinister attempt] with great patience and wisdom,” the statement added, quoting Gen Asim, read.

The COAS had also termed unity and trust between the military and people a great asset.