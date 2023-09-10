At least 46 killed in devastating attack on Khartoum market

Smoke rises above buildings in Khartoum on April 15, 2023, amid reported clashes in the city.—AFP

A medical charity, the Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), has reported that at least 46 individuals lost their lives in an attack involving "explosive weapons" on a crowded market in Sudan's capital.

MSF described the scene as "carnage," with over 60 people sustaining injuries during the assault. Local volunteers recounted that a military aircraft had bombarded the Qouro market in southern Khartoum on Sunday. This violence is occurring amidst ongoing clashes between rival military factions that have persisted since April.

Marie Burton, MSF's emergency coordinator, emphasised that Khartoum has been embroiled in conflict for nearly six months, and the volunteers and medical staff at Bashair Hospital were deeply shocked and overwhelmed by the horrifying events that unfolded on Sunday.

MSF reported that "explosive weapons" targeted the market, and the region continued to experience air strikes and shelling, resulting in another day of unimaginable suffering and loss of life. MSF personnel are working tirelessly to save the lives of individuals who have suffered severe injuries, describing the scene as nothing short of a catastrophe.

Sudan was plunged into civil war in April, triggered by a falling-out between army chief Gen Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and Gen Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, the commander of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

This protracted conflict has forced approximately five million people to flee their homes, and thousands have tragically lost their lives. Khartoum and the western Darfur region have been among the hardest-hit areas. The RSF wields significant control over Khartoum and the neighbouring cities of Omdurman and Bahri.

To regain control of these cities, the military has conducted numerous air strikes, with one such strike resulting in the deaths of at least 20 people, including two children, just a week ago, as reported by activists.

Efforts have been made by the US, Saudi Arabia, and other nations to mediate an end to the conflict, but these endeavours have thus far yielded no success. Despite several ceasefires being announced to facilitate the safe evacuation of civilians from the conflict zone, these agreements have repeatedly been violated.