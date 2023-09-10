King Charles issues final ‘ultimatum’ to Prince Harry for reconciliation

King Charles’ relationship with his younger son Prince Harry may be strained, but he is looking to offer him an olive branch to end royal rift.

Rumours emerged last month that the father-son duo is headed for ‘peace talks’ as OK! Magazine cited an insider claiming the monarch has rescheduled his calendar to spare time to meet son in London.

Now, a royal insider has claimed that Charles has issued an ultimatum to his younger son if he is willing to call for a truce amid the feud.

The source told Bella Magazine that the King “draws the line at public slanging matches.”

After exiting the Royal Family in 2020 with his wife Meghan Markle, the Sussexes have publicly slammed the Royals for their alleged discriminatory attitudes towards them. The relationship was further strained when Harry released his bombshell memoir, Spare, in which painted his father and brother William in negative light.

“The King loves his son very much but he has been mortally wounded by what he has done,” the source said. “He will always be there for him but draws the line at public slanging matches.”

Of the peace talks, the insider added, “If the talks take place, the King will make it very clear that there will be absolutely no private family business discussed in public moving forward. Staff are trying to fine-tune the details.”

Moreover, the source claimed that The Palace is working to put out a ‘special programme honouring the new King, with key members of the royal family talking about their love and affection for him.’ However, there have been “strict ban” on “any mention of Meghan and Harry.”