Prince Harry 'needs' Invictus Games to 'reset' tarnished image

Prince Harry pictured at the Invictus Games

Prince Harry has been cautioned to use his latest appearance at the Invictus Games carefully as it may give him the necessary push to rebuild his brand.

Writing for Sky News, royal correspondent Lauran Bundock noted that the positive reception the Duke of Sussex received when stepping on stage was a major indicator that the royal still has remnants of his former glory.

"As he stepped on to the stage to a standing ovation, this was Prince Harry back on familiar territory. He spoke in German, made a joke or two and the audience loved it," she said.

"Harry does this kind of thing well, it's probably what he does best. And after a year of pretty negative headlines, this is a reset."

Noting that most of his critics agree on the importance of the Games for the Duke, he was advised to take the opportunity by the reigns in order to save the scraps of his rather tarnished image.

"Even his harshest critics would agree Invictus has had a huge and positive impact.

"Invictus is an important opportunity for Harry to rebrand and rebuild his reputation. To reconnect with what he does best.

"A lot is riding on these games, and Harry needs them to be a success," she said.