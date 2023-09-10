Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis issue apology: 'We Support Victims'

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis address backlash over Danny Masterson support letters.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have responded to the controversy surrounding the character letters they wrote in support of convicted rapist Danny Masterson.

In an Instagram video, Ashton Kutcher acknowledged the pain caused by their actions and stressed their unwavering support for victims.



"We are aware of the pain that has been caused by the character letters we wrote on behalf of Danny Masterson," Ashton began, with Mila chiming in, "We support victims.

We have done this historically through our work and will continue to do so in the future."

Ashton further explained the context behind their letters, stating, "A couple of months ago, Danny's family reached out to us and they asked us to write character letters to represent the person that we knew for 25 years so that the judge could take that into full consideration relative to the sentencing."

The video statement comes in the wake of Danny Masterson receiving a sentence of 30 years to life after being found guilty of raping two women in the early 2000s.

Ashton and Mila's response attempts to address the backlash while reaffirming their commitment to supporting victims in their advocacy efforts.