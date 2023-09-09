Kate Middleton reveals her big regret in Mike Tindall's show

Kate Middleton, who made a surprise appearance on Mike Tindall 's podcast alongside her husband Prince William, revealed her true feelings for sports amid Prince Harry's Invictus Games in Germany.



The Prince of Wales surprise every one as she commented during the show that she was absolutely gutted to miss Andy Murray's big game against Roger Federer.

Prince Kate admitting: "In 2012 I was absolutely gutted to miss Andy Murray’s game when he won his gold medal against Federer."



William and Kate have shared the clip of the show to their official social media handles, showing the trio reveling their untold stories sitting with Zara Tindall's husband Mike Tindall.

William, Kate appeared on Mike Tindall 's podcast ahead of their trip to France for Rugby World Cup matches.

During the discussed at Windsor Castle, William revealed: "The only time I’ve ever cried when watching sport was when Zara won I think it was the European championship. I was down in Exmore at the time camping. We were all huddling around the phone watching it. She was there she was blubbing away the flag was going up. I was in pieces."