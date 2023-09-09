Morocco earthquake: If you're travelling to Marrakesh, you should know this

Debris from a damaged mosque in Marrakesh, Morocco. — AFP

A 7.2 earthquake jolted Morocco leaving more than 1000 people dead and injuring around 1200 more has also raised concerns for travellers reaching the country, here's what you need to know if you're travelling to Marrakesh right now.

What geographical areas were impacted by the earthquake?

According to the interior ministry, deaths were reported in the provinces and towns of al-Haouz, Marrakesh, Ouarzazate, Azilal, Chichaoua, and Taroudant.



The al-Haouz province's Ighil region, a hilly rural commune with a few small agricultural settlements nearby the ski resort of Oukaimeden in the Atlas Mountains, served as the epicentre of the earthquake.



Which regions are unaffected?

The majority of the damage was contained to the regions near the epicentre, despite the fact that the earthquake's vibrations could be felt as far away as Portugal and Spain. On the west coast, Agadir and Essaouira are mainly unscathed but some building facades have been damaged. Casablanca, the capital Rabat, Fes, and Tangier are untouched cities further north.

How frequently do earthquakes occur in Morocco?

In Morocco, large earthquakes are not common. Eight months ago, a 4.1-magnitude earthquake occurred not far from Agadir. Prior to then, the nation hadn't had a significant earthquake of that size for eight years until a 4.1 magnitude earthquake in Agadir in January 2015.

Is it currently safe to travel to Morocco?

The Atlas Mountains are the scene of continuous rescue operations, and several highways are closed. It is advisable to confirm with your tour operator if Marrakesh is a part of your vacation itinerary. There will probably be aftershocks in the area for the following several days, and it will be important to determine how badly damaged the structures are, particularly in the medina.

More broadly, the area will be involved in rescue operations, making travel there in the upcoming weeks useless. It's preferable to wait and see after that. The city largely relies on tourism, thus once it is safe and acceptable to do so, visitors will be welcomed back.

However, the earthquake had little impact on the rest of the nation, so there is no need to postpone your vacation.

If I decide not to travel due to the earthquake, can I obtain a refund?

There is no need for you to stay home if your trip is scheduled for somewhere that is not among the affected areas. If you do choose to cancel your vacation, it will be seen as a lack of interest in travelling, and you won't likely be able to recover any expenses.

If you’re planning to travel to Marrakesh or the Atlas Mountains in the next couple of weeks, check with your travel company. Flights to Marrakesh are still taking off as normal so the only thing that might hinder your trip is the accommodation and any booked tours. If you have booked a package holiday, you’ll likely be given the choice to postpone your trip and it’s best to speak to your tour operator about this.

You should contact the individual travel agencies if you've booked your flights and lodging independently. The airline will undoubtedly still expect you to fly, but if your hotel was harmed by the earthquake, you'll receive a refund but will need to find alternate housing on your own. In the event that you choose not to go as a result, you might be able to recover some expenses from your travel insurance.

Does my travel insurance protect me?

The fine print on your travel insurance should be read first. The majority of plans include language on travel delays or cancellations brought on by natural catastrophes, but the scope of the coverage varies. If your vacation cannot go through, you will often be able to recuperate part of your expenses, however, you will need to approach your travel agent first. When it's absolutely possible for your vacation to proceed, you generally won't be able to recoup any connected expenditures if you opt to cancel your trip without a valid cause.

Is the earthquake having an impact on Portugal and Spain?

Because of their proximity to Morocco, Portugal and Spain as well as bordering Algeria experienced earthquake shocks. However, they are unaffected, much like other regions of Morocco.