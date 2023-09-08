Prince Harry snubbed by King Charles, royal family as he makes surprise visit to Windsor Castle

Prince Harry reportedly made a surprise visit to the final resting place of Queen Elizabeth II to pay his respects on the first anniversary of his grandmother's death, but hew was not received or welcomed by any senior member of the royal family.

The Duke of Sussex looked upset and less impressed as he left the chapel where Queen Elizabeth II is laid to rest after a surprise visit.

In the photographs, shared by several media outlets, Harry is seen at The King George VI Memorial Chapel - which sits within the walls of St George's Chapel - is Elizabeth II's final resting place.

Harry's photo has also been making rounds on internet since Friday morning.

Harry, who was warned by experts and historians ahead of his trip to London, failed to convince his royal relatives to hold a "peace talks."

King Charles III and the royal family have brutally snubbed the royal by staying away from him during his solo visit to the Windsor before heading to Germany where he will attend Invictus Games.

Harry was heartbroken for not being received by the royal family during the visit. Meanwhile, Prince William and Kate have also arrived at St Davids Cathedral in St Davids, to mark the Queen's death with a small private service.



William and Kate arrived at the beautiful cathedral in St Davids, the smallest city in Britain, in Pembrokeshire on Friday afternoon. The couple, whose visit was delayed, were cheered by hundreds of well-wishers who had gathered in the grounds of the ancient cathedral.

Kate put on a sober display in a burgundy dress coat by Eponine for the private service lasting 10 minutes in the cloisters. The Prince and Princess of Wales also shared snaps of the late Queen beaming as she meets a pack of corgis.