Royal family allows Prince Harry to stay in Windsor as he arrives in UK?

Will Prince Harry stay at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor?

Prince Harry, who arrived in London on Thursday without his wife Meghan Markle for a charity event, won’t see his family during the brief trip as mystery surrounds where the Duke will stay.



Meghan Markle's husband Harry has already handed back the keys to his grace-and-favour home of Frogmore Cottage in Windsor and it is still unclear whether the royal family would be offering him any other accommodation during his stay.



According to insiders, neither King Charles nor William, Prince of Wales will meet with Harry during his visit as King Charles and Queen Camilla also have no time to spare during the week of the anniversary of Queen Elizabeth's death. They will instead mark the moment privately tomorrow at their Scottish retreat.

William is not thought to have been in touch with his younger brother Harry for months. There's no chance of a reunion between the working royals and Prince Harry.



The Duke, in an interview for the TV streaming giant Netflix, launched a fresh attack on the royal family, claiming he had 'no support structure' to help him cope with his mental health issues stemming from his time in Afghanistan and the death of his mother, Princess Diana.

William has reportedly not had any contact with the Duke since Harry released his autobiography, Spare, in January. The last time the brothers were seen together with their wives was during a walkabout outside Windsor Castle following the Queen's funeral.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have vacated Frogmore Cottage, which was Harry and Meghan’s first family home. Prince Harry’s cousin Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, moved into Frogmore Cottage before their son August was born in February 2021.

Even after Harry, Meghan and Archie relocated to Montecito in 2020 after quitting the royal jobs, where Princess Lilibet was born in June 2021, the Sussex family continued to use Frogmore as a base of operations during visits to the UK. Now, Prince Andrew's daughter Princess Eugenie lives there with her family.