New Zealand's best burger has Goan street food roots — Here's how!

Chef Chetan Pangam holding NewZealand's best burger 2023. — One 80 restaurant

As burger becomes a global main course delicacy, a list of New Zealand's finest burgers for 2023 arose, and the Goan street food-inspired burger at the top attracted our eye.



Burgers are no longer merely a quick meal from a fast food restaurant. Gourmet-style burgers created with premium ingredients have piqued the interest of gourmands everywhere. You really can't go wrong with this mix of delectable patties sandwiched between soft fluffy buns and topped with veggies and sauces, can you?

A list of the top burgers for 2023 recently appeared online, and the reason it attracted our notice was that the list's number one entry was a burger with Goan street food influences.

The annual 'Burger Wellington' competition is held in Wellington, New Zealand's capital. The goal is to increase tourism by promoting food and drink in the nation's capital. Prepare yourself as the region's chefs set to work producing the perfect burger, exploring everything odd and lovely that fits between two buns, according to the official website.

A panel of over 11,500 burger enthusiasts sampled the greatest burgers throughout the event, which was held from August 11 to 27 this year. 'Breaking the Mould' was the topic, and the goal was to develop something original and distinctive. The Goan Ros Pao Burger, created by executive chef Chetan Pangam of One 80 Restaurant, was the burger that was placed on top.



The chef created a burger that was modelled after the well-known street snack Ros Omelette as a tribute to his native Goa. "The burger features a richly spiced chicken curry, a 'Ros' omelette, and a unique bun that represents the 'Poee' style bread that the omelette and curry is typically served in," revealed the website.

The event's goal, according to festival organiser Sarah Meikle, was to get people out and support the hotel industry, she told a Wellington news website. The Goan Ros Pao burger has an unmatched taste experience.

"It was fantastic to see Wellingtonians eating out and about, supporting our local venues. The One80 Restaurant burger was a real flavour journey that brought together the fragrant herbs and spices of India, it's an absolute pleasure to see Chef Chetan and the team take the title this year," said Meikle.



