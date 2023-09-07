Kendall Jenner’s not interested in her own beauty brand, here’s why

File Footage

Kendall Jenner has recently made it clear that she has no intention of starting her own beauty brands like her sisters Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian.

"I love wearing makeup, playing around with it, and learning from makeup artists on set, but I never really saw myself being in a lab creating products," the model star revealed to W magazine in an interview published Sept. 6.

"I think I'll leave that to the pros who know what they're doing and have a passion for it—like my sisters."

Although Kendall does not have any plans to launch her own company, the 27-year-old has worked on several collections with Kylie Cosmetics, the company owned by her younger sister.

Kendall is busy with her 818 Tequila business despite avoiding starting her own cosmetics company.

She is also creating her own name for herself in the cosmetics industry after recently agreeing to work with L'Oréal Paris, one of the biggest in the world.

The reality personality was appointed a global ambassador for the French conglomerate in July.

"I've learned to be a leader, and to recognize that my energy affects everybody else's energy," Kendall told W.

"It's about keeping it positive, uplifting, and really driven. I want everybody to feel inspired at all times, so I've been learning how to play that role and be that person for the whole team."