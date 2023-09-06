Sophie Turner's 'compromising Ring camera footage' forces Joe Jonas to divorce her

Joe Jonas has reportedly divorced Sophie Turner after seeing the "Game of Thrones" star's incriminating footage.



Jonas Brothers singer reportedly saw compromising footage of Turner that made the American musician realise that their marriage is over.



The singer either overheard Turner say something or saw her do something via a Ring camera that forced him to end his four year marriage with the actress, sources close to the Jonas Brothers singer told TMZ Wednesday.



The details of what the 27-year-old actress was allegedly doing or saying on the Ring camera are still unknown.

A separate source claimed to the outlet Tuesday that the mother-of-two's alleged party-girl ways was also a factor in the split, claiming: "She likes to party; he likes to stay at home.They have very different lifestyles.”



Turner and Jonas left fans crying with their shocking post, confirming: "After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."

Soon after the announcement of ending their marriage some new information about the tensions in the estranged couple’s relationship came to light.

Recent photos and videos of Turner, 27, downing shots in the UK while Jonas, 34, was away on tour appeared to confirm this claim. The general manager of Dropshot Digbeth, an arcade bar in Birmingham, England, was the one who released the images and footage online.

The divorce filing notes that Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas signed a prenuptial agreement in April 2019 that reportedly allows the singer to "keep all of his royalties from the music," while she owns "any residuals from her acting career."



Jo Jonas has reportedly hired Tom Sasser, who handled Tiger Woods’ divorce, as his lawyer as the divorce has not yet been finalised.