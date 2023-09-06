Jared Leto seamlessly ‘climbs’ hotel wall in NYC: Watch

Jared Leto seamlessly ‘climbs’ hotel wall in NYC during bike ride break

Jared Leto is pushing the boundaries of rock climbing.

The 51-year-old musician and actor was seen taking a break from his Sunday bike ride through New York City and was captured ascending a brick structure without a harness.

Leto was seen using the protrusions off the building's side to grip onto with both his hands and feet as he climbed.

Leto reportedly climbed a few feet before getting off and riding away on his Citi Bike, according to Page Six.

Mounting a building without a harness is nothing new for the Oscar winner, as he was seen doing so in June as well.

Onlookers uploaded videos of Leto scaling the wall of a hotel corner in Berlin on social media. He was seen ascending to the second story before successfully descending to street level.

In a video posted on Instagram last month, Leto propelled himself off the side of a mountain, but he did so while wearing a harness and a rope. He captioned the picture with the phrase "Ready to swing into the weekend like," using the monkey and rocket emojis.

He captioned the shot with, "Got to spend some time in the great wide open," three sunset emojis, and further images of him taking in nature, including fishing by a lake.

Leto also shared some pro photos from his time rappelling in an Instagram carousel last week when he was hovering in midair.

“Got to spend some time in the great wide open,” he wrote in the caption.





