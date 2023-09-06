Bob Barker, the ‘Price Is Right’ host, dies of Alzheimer’s disease

The cause of Bob Barker's demise has been made public via his death certificate.



According to his death certificate, the famous host of The Price Is Right, who passed away late last month at the age of 99 in his Hollywood Hills home, died as a result of Alzheimer's Disease.

The letter stated that Barker had been ill for "years," although it did not specify when the ailment was discovered.

The death certificate added further details like Barker also had hypertension (high blood pressure), hypothyroidism, and hyperlipidemia (high cholesterol) among "other significant conditions" that contributed to his passing.

The news was initially reported by TMZ.

Barker had experienced a number of health problems recently. Although Barker was not hospitalized, paramedics were called to his Hollywood Hills home in January 2019 after he had fallen.

According to Barker's management, an ambulance and the fire department were called to his Hollywood Hills residence in October 2018 for a “non-emergency back problem.”

On August 26, the death of the 15-time Daytime Emmy winner Barker was officially announced by his publicist Roger Neal.

“It is with profound sadness that we announce that the World’s Greatest MC who ever lived, Bob Barker, has left us," Neal said in a statement.

Nancy Burnet, the TV host's girlfriend at the time, also said a few things about Barker.

“I am so proud of the trailblazing work Barker, and I did together to expose the cruelty to animals in the entertainment industry and including working to improve the plight of abused and exploited animals in the United States and internationally," Burnet said. "We were great friends over these 40 yrs. He will be missed.”

CBS’ The Price Is Right was hosted by Barker for 35 years.