Meghan Markle dances with Khloe, Kim Kardashian, Kelly Rowland at Beyoncé new show

Meghan Markle attends Beyoncé’s third Renaissance World Tour stop in Los Angeles

Meghan Markle has seemingly confirmed her Hollywood return as she grooved the night away with A-listers Kelly Rowland, Kerry Washington and Kardashians at Beyoncé’s third Renaissance World Tour stop in Los Angeles on Monday.

Prince Harry's wife Meghan's appearance alongside the Hollywood's hotshots comes as yet another sign of her suspected relaunch into the showbiz world.

The Duchess of Sussex has seemingly decided to move on with her old profession as she struck a fierce pose with A-listers at the SoFi Stadium for photographer Kevin Mazur, whose résumé boasts an impressive list of shoots with Kim Kardashian and David Bowie.

A viral video shared to TikTok showed a smiling Markle inside the show’s exclusive Armand de Brignac Champagne VIP bar.

She stood amongst a sea of top-tier celebrities such as Katy Perry, Lizzo, Justin and Hailey Bieber, the Kardashians, Jeff Bezos, Chris Rock and Tyler Perry — the billionaire godfather to her and Prince Harry’s daughter Princess Lilibet.



The Duchess of Sussex, who also attended Beyoncé’s premiere performance in LA with Harry, 38, Friday, rocked a high-necked black top and shimmering bottoms for the “B’Day” singer’s big birthday concert — during which the songstress welcomed legend Diana Ross and rapper Kendrick Lamar onstage.



Markle is rumored to be in talks with “big-name directors and producers” aimed at reprising her presence on the silver screen.



