Travis Barker features in Son Landon’s TikTok after ‘urgent family’ emergency

Travis Barker recently had an online moment with son Landon after leaving his Blink-182 tour concert due to an “urgent family matter”.
On September 4, the drummer, who is expecting a son with wife Kourtney Kardashian, made a brief appearance in son Landon Barker's TikTok Live video.
However, he kept any personal information to himself. He merely gave the 17-year-old a hoodie as an alternative.
On September 1, Blink-182 informed fans of Travis' temporary departure from the tour and the necessity to reschedule a couple of their U.K. tour dates.
Travis was returning to his home in California.
"Due to an urgent family matter, Travis has had to return home to the States," the band announced in a social media statement.
"The Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin shows are being postponed. More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available."
And even though Travis himself hasn't made any public remarks on the family issue, he did post images on September 1 from what appeared to be a prayer room.
In addition to being the father of Landon, Travis is also the father to Alabama Barker, 17, and Atiana De La Hoya, 24, both of whom he shares with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler.
He is also stepfather to wife Kourtney Kardashian's three children, Mason Disick (age 13), Penelope Disick (age 11), and Reign Disick (year 8).
