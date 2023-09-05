Lili Reinhart snubs Sydney Sweeney feud rumours after ‘awkward’ clip goes viral

Lili Reinhart found herself in an awkward position as feud rumours with Sydney Sweeney were circulated following an odd encounter at 2023 Venice International Film Festival.

A TikTok clip started going viral from the Armani event in Italy which the two had been attending. One social media user pointed out that “Lili’s face instantly changed” on the red carpet when Sweeney, 25, came in for a hug.

You star Lukas Gage also appeared to be looking at Reinhart as if waiting for a reaction when the Euphoria actress arrived.

Another user captioned the video as “POV: You meet the ‘nice’ person everyone likes but something feels off about them.”



However, the Riverdale actress, 26, was quick to shut down any feud rumours as they posed together in an Instagram Story, a glimpse into their double date with their respective beaus.

“We’ll be over here if you need us,” she captioned the photo, which showed the duo on a boat in Venice.

Sweeney also reposted the happy snap on her own Instagram Story.

The social media update comes three days after the Armani Beauty dinner during the swanky film festival. Sweeney was joined in Italy by her fiancé, Jonathan Davino, Reinhart was accompanied by her boyfriend, Jack Martin.

The two blonds even matched in an all-black ensemble. Sweeney had a sheer top of her minidress while Reinhart wore a halter top dress with shocking pink floral detail on the neckline.

The two had stepped out for the Miu Miu Women’s Tales Committee party along with their dates.