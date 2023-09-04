‘Equalizer 3’ achieves Second-Biggest Labor Day Opening Weekend With $42 Million

Equalizer 3 is still going strong after bagging a huge weekend holiday.
With an estimated $42.3 million in sales, The Equalizer 3 is still on track to have the second-largest Labor Day opening weekend in history.
Even though Labor Day isn't typically a big weekend at the movies, Denzel Washington's assassin-thriller beat out Rob Zombie's 2007 Halloween remake, which took in $30 million through Monday.
With a $94.6 million four-day opening in 2021, Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" continues to hold the Labor Day box office record.
However, Equalizer 3's domestic three-day total of $34.5 million is almost identical to that of its predecessors. The 2015 original made $34 million over the course of the customary three days, and the 2018 follow-up brought in $36 million.
Columbia Pictures' Equalizer 3 hopes to achieve a similar result by the conclusion of its run despite having a $70 million production budget that was co-financed by TSG and Eagle Pictures.
The third film received an "A" on CinemaScore and now has a 75% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
