Mark Harmon sets to make long-awaited comeback in hit crime series, NCIS

Mark Harmon has recently decided to make a comeback to acting with his hit crime series, NCIS.



A source spilled to National Examiner, Mark had left the series in 2021 because he wanted to spend time with his family, however, now “he has to work hard to find things to do at home”.

“Mark’s had a good long rest, but he’s a little bored doing the same thing day in and day out and would like to get back to the set in a part-time capacity at the very least,” explained an insider.

Mark, now 71, will return to his show as Leroy Jethro Gibbs in the show that has been going strong since 2003.

The source revealed, “Of course, NCIS bosses are thrilled. They’ve been trying to woo him back for some time and Mark can essentially name his price.”

“It hasn’t been the same show without Mark, who was everyone’s team leader,” stated the source.

The source further said, “Sure, they used to joke about his serious work ethic and his homemade lunches and the fact he had to finish work in time to make it home for dinner, but now they miss him so much.”

After the huge drop in viewership over the last couple of seasons, the source added, “If anyone can save the show, it’s Mark.”