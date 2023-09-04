Kanye West, Bianca Censori care about none while romancing, claims pal

Kanye West and Bianca Censori, who left fans baffled with their eye-popping activities during a boat ride in Italy, "won't stop creating controversy" even after being punished for their indecent exposure scandal.

The 46-year-old American rapper Kanye West, who loves to remain in headlines, came under fire after he was caught on camera with his pants down during a boat ride with wife and a mysterious person at river taxi in Venice’s famed canals last week.

The lovebirds, who have reportedly been barred from using a Venice boat rental company due to their unknown activities, care nobody around them while romancing, according to a couple's friends.



Kanye's friends claim that "these sorts of punishments cant stop the lovebirds from romance."

Another source, close to the couple, has claimed: "Kanye and Bianca have received what they deserved." adding, "but sorry to say it was their own plan to make another news with the ban."

In the viral video and photos, Bianca is seen kneeling in front of Kanye, who was seated on a bench with his hand gripping the back of her head. The couple left fans guessing with their bold moves.



Kanye West's new wife Bianca Censori has been on the Italian radar over her sizzling outfits as she's showing off her killer curves in tight-fitting, see through bodysuits.

