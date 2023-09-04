Yoon Hyun Min, Baek Jin Hee ‘naturally broke up’ after 7-year

Yoon Hyun Min, Bora! Deborah star, after 7 years of dating with The Real Has Come! actress Baek Jin Hee have called it quits.

On September 4, it was rumored that the two had split up, although their respective agencies later stated that they had grown apart and agreed to remain close colleagues.

The actors had apparently previously broken up before they met on the set of their 2015 K-drama My Daughter Geum Sa Wol.

The managing company of Yoon Hyun Min affirmed that they parted ways saying, “It is true that the two have broken up recently. Due to their busy schedules they naturally broke up.”

Baek Jin He's agency also confirmed the news and said, “The two have broken up Given the busy schedule of each of them they decided to break up and move on as good colleagues in the future.”

The My Daughter Geum Sa Wol couple fell in love when the drama, which debuted in 2015, and aired in the same year. In March of that year, the two made their relationship public after the K-drama's conclusion. After dating for seven years, Yoon Hyun Min and Baek Jin Hee decided to separate.