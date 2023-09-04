King Charles fears Prince Harry's 'attention-stealing' move

File Footage





Prince Harry has sparked concern among members of the royal family as he may divert the public's attention to himself during his UK visit which falls on the first death anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II.

Speaking about the effect of Prince Harry’s presence in the UK, writer Esther Krakue spoke to Sky News Australia and said that the firm has been wary over the potential impact the Duke could have on the public.

For the unversed, the Duke of Sussex is scheduled to arrive in the UK on September 7 for the WellChild awards, which is notably just a day before the country will mark the first year of the late monarch’s death.

"One of the concerns that him being here (in London) - him giving that speech at the WellChild Awards, might move attention away from the one year anniversary of the Queen’s passing to whatever antics that Prince Harry has going on," she said.

She added that even if Prince Harry does not do anything questionable, the media attention surrounding the royal would be enough to give the royal family a reason to be concerned as it would take away the spotlight from them.

"Even if he doesn’t do anything controversial, even if he comes just in the capacity of a private citizen and just gives his speech and goes off to Düsseldorf for his engagements... there will be media attention around him."