VS Angel Georgia Fowler announces second pregnancy with Nathan Dalah

Georgia Fowler and Nathan Dalah shared exciting news of growing damily with baby no. 2.

Victoria's Secret model Georgia Fowler shared the news of her second pregnancy on Monday, taking to Instagram to reveal that the couple is expecting a baby boy.

The Kiwi catwalk sensation showcased her growing baby bump in a photo shoot, tenderly cradling their daughter, Dylan Aman Dalah.

In the caption accompanying the photos, she joyfully declared, "Baby brother brewing."

This announcement comes after Georgia and her husband, Nathan Dalah, celebrated their nuptials earlier this year with a picturesque countryside ceremony.

The wedding took place at Hopewood House in Bowral, located in the NSW Southern Highlands.

For her special day, Georgia stunned in a sleeveless satin gown, accentuated by an extra-long train that elegantly trailed behind her.

The couple exchanged their vows in al fresco setting at the venue, surrounded by close friends and family

Hopewood House, renowned as "the most exclusive, historical wedding venue in the NSW Southern Highlands region," is located approximately 90 minutes from Sydney.

The couple's wedding ceremony took place in the early afternoon, allowing guests to savor the picturesque surroundings before transitioning to the reception.



