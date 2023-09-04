Joe Jonas ditched wedding ring weeks before Sophie Turner split

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner at the Grammy Awards

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner recently broke the news of splitting after four years of marriage, but it seems the decision was made some weeks ago.

Joe Jonas was pictured a few weeks ago going out to grab coffee in New York City, without his wedding ring on.

He was dressed in a complete typical, casual look, with a plain black t-shirt, and black boxers. His attire was accessorized with black goggles and a black-white cap; the singer sported white joggers. He had coffee in one hand a Puma bag and his phone in the other. The only thing missing was the wedding ring.

But again, an air of uncertainty rose when the singer posted a picture with the other Jonas brothers on his Instagram account on Sunday, on the account of Labor Day.

“Happy Labor Day weekend everyone. This tour has been incredible so far! Having a little family time in the Texas sunset tonight before a big Austin show tomorrow,” the Do It Like That singer captioned the post.

With blue jeans and a military green t-shirt, the singer put forward his hand to pose, with his wedding ring clearly present on his finger.

Fans started speculating, with one commenting, “i love how we all just went looking for his ring,” while another added, “THERES THE WEDDING RING JOE,” adding several love and heart emojis.



But recent sources have confirmed that the couple has parted their ways, and fans came back to express their sadness in the same post.

“Who’s here after hearing divorce rumors,” one fan commented with a sad face and broken heart.

Joe has spoken to at least two divorce lawyers in the Los Angeles region and is about to file divorce papers to dissolve his marriage to Sophie, according to sources with firsthand information, TMZ reported.