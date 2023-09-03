 
close
Sunday September 03, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Sydney Sweeney, Ever Anderson turn heads at Venice Miu Miu event

The Euphoria star elevated her look with diamond earrings and a matching ring

By Web Desk
September 03, 2023
Sydney Sweeney, Ever Anderson turn heads at Venice Miu Miu event
Sydney Sweeney, Ever Anderson turn heads at Venice Miu Miu event 

Sydney Sweeney brought a touch of classic Hollywood glamour to the Venice Film Festival over the weekend during a fashion event.

The 25-year-old actress, known for her stunning appearances at the 80th annual festival, turned heads in a mesmerizing pink tulle dress. She attended the event in the company of the stylish Ever Anderson, who rocked a chic polka dot mini dress with a stylish cutout.

Sydney's attire exuded elegance with beaded straps gracing its sweetheart neckline, perfectly paired with dazzling heels.

Sydney Sweeney, Ever Anderson turn heads at Venice Miu Miu event

The Euphoria star elevated her look with diamond earrings and a matching ring, complementing her loose, bouncy blonde hair.

Meanwhile, 15-year-old Ever, daughter of actress Milla Jovovich and director Paul W. S. Anderson, radiated chic vibes with soft waves in her brunette hair and trendy shades atop her locks.