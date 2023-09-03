Sydney Sweeney, Ever Anderson turn heads at Venice Miu Miu event 

Sydney Sweeney brought a touch of classic Hollywood glamour to the Venice Film Festival over the weekend during a fashion event.
The 25-year-old actress, known for her stunning appearances at the 80th annual festival, turned heads in a mesmerizing pink tulle dress. She attended the event in the company of the stylish Ever Anderson, who rocked a chic polka dot mini dress with a stylish cutout.
Sydney's attire exuded elegance with beaded straps gracing its sweetheart neckline, perfectly paired with dazzling heels.
The Euphoria star elevated her look with diamond earrings and a matching ring, complementing her loose, bouncy blonde hair.
Meanwhile, 15-year-old Ever, daughter of actress Milla Jovovich and director Paul W. S. Anderson, radiated chic vibes with soft waves in her brunette hair and trendy shades atop her locks.
