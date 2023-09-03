Prince Harry needs Meghan Markle to hide 'failure' with Netflix flop

File Footage





Meghan Markle swooped in to save Prince Harry from embarrassment after the Duke of Sussex’s latest Netflix documentary Heart of Invictus failed to make a dent on streaming charts.

According to Variety, Meghan’s legal drama Suits has been on the top ten spot on US charts for the seventh week while Prince’s Harry’s documentary did not make it to either Britain or America’s charts.

Meghan’s show Suits, in which she essays the role of attorney Rachel Zane, raked in 3.2 billion minutes last week as per agency Nielsen.

Meanwhile, the Duke of Sussex’s five-part project "flopped with audiences, failing to break into the Netflix top ten streaming charts in America and Britain" after its release last Wednesday.

Despite the feelgood nature of the show, which centers around the stories of wounded and sick veterans, it did not stroke curiosity.

As per Newsweek Magazine, this development "echoes the failure of Harry and Meghan’s second TV project titled Live to Lead."

Meanwhile, a senior source added: "Their mixed fortunes on Netflix should tell them what viewers do and do not want to watch – and, unfortunately, Harry’s new show falls into the latter category, no matter how worthy and admirable the subject matter might be."