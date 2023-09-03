Heath Streak, former Zimbabwe captain, dies at 49

Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak addresses reporters during a press conference. — AFP/File

Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak passed away at the age of 49 in the early hours of Sunday after a long battle with cancer at his farm in Matabeleland in southwestern Zimbabwe.

According to Sportstar, John Rennie, a former Zimbabwe international and the spokesperson for the family, confirmed Streak's death saying: “He passed away in the early hours of the morning at his farm at Matabeleland.

"He was surrounded by his family and loved ones. He died peacefully after a long fight with cancer…” Rennie said.

The news comes days after Henry Olonga, a former teammate of Streak, inadvertently announced Streak's demise on social media paying him a tribute.

Later, however, Olonga and Streak both had acknowledged that the information was false, and Olonga even apologised for his earlier tweet.

Streak is one of the most well-known figures in Zimbabwean cricket and was given an eight-year suspension by the International Cricket Council (ICC) in 2021 for violating the anti-corruption rule in 2018.

Streak who is famous for being one of Zimbabwe's greatest cricketers, finished with 216 test wickets and 239 one-day wickets.

After retiring from international play, he coached a number of international teams, including Bangladesh and Zimbabwe, as well as several Indian Premier League (IPL) teams, including Kolkata Knight Riders and the now-defunct Rajkot team.

He was the first Zimbabwe cricketer to record 100 wickets in both Tests and ODIs during his playing career and also the only player from his nation to win 200 ODI wickets and score 2000 runs, as well as the only one to complete the double of 100 Test wickets and 1000 Test runs.

In 1993, Streak made his Test and ODI debuts and in the 1999–2000 season, he was named the team's captain.

His wife, Nadine Streak, paid a touching tribute to her beloved husband as she announced his demise on Facebook.

She said: “In the early hours of this morning, Sunday the 3rd of September 2023, the greatest love of my life and the father of my beautiful children, was carried to be with the Angels from his home where he wished to spend his last days surrounded by his family and closest loved ones.

"He was covered in love and peace and did not walk off the Park alone. Our souls are joined for eternity Streaky. Till I hold you again."

