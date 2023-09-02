Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker want to ‘start a family’ as soon as possible

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker reportedly want to get settled soon to start a family.



A source spilled to Life & Style, the High School Musical star and Tucker “want to get married quickly because they are ready to start a family”.

“They joke that they don’t want to have a shotgun wedding,” said an insider.

The source added, “But if they don’t hurry, that’s exactly what it will be.”

Earlier this year, the couple announced that their engagement on social media.

“We couldn’t be happier,” wrote the 34-year-old wrote on Instagram post along with a photo holding each other close

The actress also displayed her engagement ring for her friends and followers.

For the unversed, Hudgens and Tucker first met in 2020 and from then on it was no looking back.

During an appearance on Drew Barrymore show, Hudgens stated, “If I want something or someone, I'm going after them.”

“I was like, ‘Hey, it was nice to meet you.’ So, I think there is no shame in making the first move,” she remarked.

In another interview to the media outlet, Hudgens called the athlete “kind of perfect” for her.

“I think that it's also so important to stay grateful for everything that you have in life. I've been making that a priority, and I feel like it's just been making magic happen all the more,” she added.