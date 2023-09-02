Marvel pushes back release dates for 'Agatha,' 'Echo,' 'X-Men '97'

Marvel Studios has reshuffled the release dates for several of its upcoming Disney+ shows, including the Agatha: House of Harkness, Echo, and X-Men '97. The move comes amid the ongoing Hollywood writers strike and the SAG-AFTRA strike, which have significantly impacted production and development.



Agatha: House of Harkness, the WandaVision spinoff starring Kathryn Hahn, has been pushed back from its original winter 2023 release to early fall 2024. The series will follow Agatha Harkness as she attempts to rebuild her life after the events of WandaVision.

Echo, the Hawkeye spin-off starring Alaqua Cox, has also been delayed. The series was originally scheduled to premiere on November 29, 2023, but will now debut in January 2024. Echo will follow Maya Lopez as she tries to reconcile her past and her future.

X-Men '97, the animated series that acts as a spiritual and tonal continuation of the classic 1990s series, has also been delayed. The series was originally scheduled to premiere in fall 2023, but will now debut in early 2024.

A Marvel spokesperson said that the delays were due to "a number of factors, including the ongoing labor strikes." The spokesperson added that Marvel is "committed to making the best possible shows for our fans, and we believe that these new dates will allow us to do that."

The strikes have also affected other Marvel projects, including the upcoming Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Both films have been delayed, but their new release dates have not yet been announced.

Despite the delays, Marvel Studios is still planning to release a number of new TV shows and movies in the coming years. The upcoming slate includes the Loki season 2, Ironheart, and Secret Invasion.

The strikes are expected to end soon, but it is unclear how long it will take for Marvel Studios to get back on track. In the meantime, fans will have to wait a little longer for their next fix of Marvel content.