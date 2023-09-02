Khloé Kardashian LEGALLY Changes Son Tatum's with Tristan Thompson

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have legally changed their baby boy’s name.



Documents acquired by PEOPLE indicate that the Good American co-founder, 39, first put her son Tatum's name as “Baby Kardashian” on his birth certificate, since she had yet to decide on a moniker at the time, but now the two had legally altered his name.

On Thursday, a Los Angeles County judge authorized the now 13-month-old's name change, formally naming him Tatum Thompson.

According to California law, new parents have the option of giving their child the father's last name, the mother's last name, or a combination of the two, with whatever the parent selects being permanent until a court order states otherwise.

Kardashian and Thompson, both 32, are expecting their first child in July 2022. True, the couple's 5-year-old daughter, is also theirs.

Kardashian revealed last year that she had given birth to her kid through surrogacy. Tatum's name was revealed in season three of The Kardashians in May, and she later came up about her troubles bonding with her baby following the surrogacy on the show.

In support of her daughter, Kris Jenner urged the Kardashian that she should be gentler on herself because she is a doting mother.

"I wish I wasn't so critical of myself," Kardashian confessed at the moment, "because I'm very kind to everyone else, I'm just not very kind to myself. But being a mom is truly one of, just the most magical experiences ever."