Shaquille O’Neal says ‘I didn’t like the way I looked in the mirror’ before weight loss

Shaquille O’Neal is opening up about his weight loss journey and his condition before it.



The 51-year-old former NBA player dropped an astounding 55 pounds to reach a weight of 351, and he told Entertainment Tonight that he wants to get to "between 315 and 330" pounds.

“I was getting chubby and couldn’t even walk up the stairs,” the ex Los Angeles Laker told. “I didn’t like the way I looked in the mirror.”

"I was like, 'I'm gonna lose 20' and then I was trying to lose 20," he added, saying that he had previously set "crazy goals" for himself that he had never accomplished.

The four-time NBA champion changed his diet and lifestyle, saying that his ultimate objective is to become "an eight pack" even if he currently has "a little 4.9 pack."

O'Neal, a 7-foot-1 man, said that he weighed 345 pounds in 2000 and was 30 pounds heavier the following year.

Shaq claimed that by 2002, he had grown to 395 pounds and was 30 years old.

Shaq won NBA championships with the Lakers each of the three years.

After being moved to the Miami Heat in 2004, O'Neal reduced his weight to 315 pounds, and by 2006, when he was 34, he was in the best physical shape.

From 1992 until 2011, he had a distinguished career that included stints with the Boston Celtics, Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat, Phoenix Suns, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Orlando Magic.

Shaq spent three seasons playing at Louisiana State University before breaking out in the NBA.

Shaq claimed to have shed 40 pounds after changing his eating habits in December.

“A friend of mine called me and said, ‘You’re fat,’ and she gave me this guy’s name, and he did some blood work,” the retired athlete remembered at the time.

“He was saying, ‘You can do this, you can’t do that, [eat] more vegetables, [your] iron’s low.’”