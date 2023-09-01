Inside Meghan Markle's first marriage before she met Prince Harry

file footage

Meghan Markle’s decision to end her first marriage has been branded “brutal,” after she allegedly refused to warn her ex-husband before posting him the divorce papers.



Before her union with Prince Harry, the Suits alum was married to film producer Trevor Engelson for three years.

The former couple had been together for seven years before tying the knot in Jamaica in 2011.

The twosome split in 2013 after two years of long-distance marriage, with a royal author claiming it was Meghan who executed the divorce, citing irreconcilable differences.

And because Meghan and Trevor were not in the same cities at the time of separation, the former ended up posting her wedding and engagement rings via mail.

"A wealthy entrepreneur friend claimed that the marriage ended so abruptly that Meghan sent Trevor her diamond wedding and engagement rings back to him by registered mail,” wrote Andrew Morton in his book, Meghan: A Hollywood Princess.

"Another confirmed that the decision to end the marriage was made by Meghan and that it had come 'totally out of the blue'."

Following the divorce, the Duchess of Sussex moved on with Prince Harry after being set up by a mutual friend in 2016.

The former actress stepped into the royal fold after getting married to the duke in 2018.

Meanwhile, Engelson tied the knot with nutritionist and multi-million dollar heiress Tracey Kurland a year later.