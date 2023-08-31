Jake Gyllenhaal shares his experiences as a doting uncle to two adorable nieces

Jake Gyllenhaal recently shared what he has learned as a “doting uncle” to his two nieces in his new children fantasy book, The Secret Society of Aunts and Uncles.



“In the movie industry, things work on time and there are standards and rules. So, I take comfort in that, and I think I'm a pretty neat person,” said he 42-year-old in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE.

However, Jake continued, “The kids need to go to bed at a certain time, right? And then they’re happier in the morning. But spending quality time with his nieces has nothing to do with any of that and I learned that from them.”

The actor further stated, “It's really about listening to them and what they want, and you're allowed to do it. If they want to stay up, we stay up. If they want ice cream before dinner, we do it. So that's the best part of the job.”

Jake told the outlet that he’s an expert in cooking, revealing, “I love to cook and they think I'm a really good cook so I play that as much as I can.”

“I call up and I'm like, ‘Okay, I’m coming over. What do you want to eat for dinner? I’ll cook anything you want. I'm your personal chef,” pointed out the actor and author.

Jake explained, “It's pretty easy. They're a big fan of the way I cook steak. It's really whatever they want. And that's fun for me.”

While talking about his book, the actor spilled he was “a bit nervous” as their “privacy” is so important to him.

“But they were so excited that there was a book and really moved,” he added.

Meanwhile, Jake’s The Secret Society of Aunts and Uncles will be available in bookstores from September 5.