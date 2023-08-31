VIDEO: Is Wagner boss Prigozhin predicting his death in pre-plane-crash clip?

A recent video of Yevgeny Prigozhin, the former head of the Russian private military organization known as the Wagner Group, speaking about the security threats to him from Africa shortly before his demise, has started circulating over social media.



In the video, Prigozhin sought to dismiss speculations surrounding his health and potential security risks. The footage was released by the Grey Zone Telegram channel, affiliated with the Wagner Group.

"I am addressing those who are debating my current status and well-being. Presently, during the latter part of August 2023, I am situated in Africa," Prigozhin conveyed in the concise video while seated in a moving vehicle.

He nonchalantly waved his hand as he added, "To those who enjoy conjecturing about my elimination or my personal life, scrutinizing my income, or any other matter – rest assured, all is well."

Notably, the authenticity of the video's location and date could not be verified by Reuters, given its filming within a mobile vehicle. Prigozhin's attire, characterized by camouflage clothing and a hat, along with the watch on his right wrist, corresponded with his appearance in a separate video issued on August 21.

In that previous video, he also asserted that it was recorded in Africa.

The Kremlin has vehemently rejected allegations that President Vladimir Putin orchestrated Prigozhin's demise as an act of retribution.

Nevertheless, authorities are considering the possibility of foul play as part of the investigation into the circumstances of the incident. Prigozhin's funeral took place on Tuesday at the Porokhovskoye cemetery in his hometown of St. Petersburg.