Adam Driver SLAMS Netflix, Amazon for Not Meeting SAG-AFTRA terms

Adam Driver questions Amazon and Netflix's resistance to agree to SAG-AFTRA’s terms at Ferrari’s press conference at the Venice Film Festival.



When questioned about attending Venice to promote Ferrari during the writers' and actors' strikes, Driver responded, “I’m very proud to be here to be a visual representation of a movie that’s not part of the AMPTP and to promote the SAG leadership directive, which is an effective tactic, which is the interim agreement.”

“The other objective is obviously to say, why is it that a smaller distribution company like Neon and STX International can meet the dream demands of what SAG is asking for — this is pre-negotiations — the dream version of SAG’s wishlist, but a big company like Netflix and Amazon can’t?”

He further added, “And every time people from SAG go and support a movie that has met the terms of the interim agreement, it just makes it more obvious that these people are willing to support the people that they collaborate with, and the others are not.”

Prior to the festival, SAG-AFTRA consented to provide interim agreements to specific productions so they may market their movies.

The producers and distributors of the picture must operate separately from businesses affiliated with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) and accept the terms that SAG-AFTRA has suggested in its negotiations with the AMPTP in order to acquire an interim agreement. This is true of Ferrari, Priscilla, and other Venice film premieres.

In Michael Mann's drama on the automobile magnate's life, Driver portrays Enzo Ferrari and details a crucial year in his history.

Along with Patrick Dempsey, Penélope Cruz, Shailene Woodley, Sarah Gadon, Gabriel Leone, and Jack O'Connell, "Ferrari" also stars Penélope Cruz.