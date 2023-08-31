Princess Diana would be 'proud' of Kate Middleton but not of 'selfish' Meghan Markle

Princess Diana (L), Meghan Markle (C), Kate Middleton (R)

Meghan Markle was called out for ditching Princess Diana's legacy while her sister-in-law Kate Middleton was praised for carrying on the late Princess of Wales's work.

Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield compared the two royals while speaking to Daily Star and noted that the Duchess of Sussex was no where near what Princess Diana was during her lifetime as she was trashed for wanting to live a life in the Hollywood spotlight.

"Meghan has clearly decided that a life in Hollywood is more important than a life of service. We're seeing Prince Harry attend more and more charity events solo," Schofield said.

Notably Prince Harry found his wife and his late mother to be very similar as he spoke in his Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan about their compassion for humanity.

"So much of what Meghan is, and how she is, is so similar to my mum. She has the same compassion, the same empathy, she has the same confidence, she has this warmth about her."

Meanwhile, Schofield lauded Kate for continuing to live a life of service and by extension, carrying on her legacy with grace.

"The Princess of Wales very much echoes Princess Diana when you watch her engage with children. Catherine's Early Years project continues to evolve and contribute important information about how a child's home life affects their future.

"Kate and her family have been courageous enough to discuss their mental health and solutions. I think Diana would be incredibly proud of Catherine. And would certainly approve of her fierce fashion!"