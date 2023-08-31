North Korea fires two short range ballistic missiles into sea as regional tensions rise

This photo taken on March 19, 2021, shows the North Korean flag in the country's embassy compound in Kuala Lumpur Malaysia. — AFP

As the regional tensions continued to spiral with the United States and its allies conducting military drills and naval exercises, North Korea responded Wednesday to Washington's B-1B bombers deployment for aerial drills by firing two short-range ballistic missiles in the sea, denouncing the coordination as planning to launch incursions in the Kim Jong-un's country.

According to South Korean military and Japanese media reports, two missiles landed outside Tokyo’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ) with the defence ministry of the country mentioning only one.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff stated: "Our military has strengthened surveillance and vigilance in preparation for additional provocations, and is maintaining full readiness through close cooperation between Korea and the United States."

The launch was conducted just a day after Seoul and Washington concluded their 11 days of military exercises which had been criticised by North Korea.

Separately, there were B-1B bomber drills by Japanese and South Korean warplanes on Wednesday.

North Korea’s ballistic missile launches are prohibited by the United Nations Security Council resolutions and have imposed strict bars on the Kim Jong-un-led country.

White House national security spokesperson John Kirby told the media: The US is concerned that arms negotiations between Russia and North Korea are actively advancing and that any arms deal would violate sanctions."

"Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu had recently travelled to North Korea to try to convince Pyongyang to sell artillery ammunition to Russia," he added Wednesday.

US Space Force officials said: "The US and South Korean militaries want to more closely integrate their systems for tracking North Korean missile launches, an effort that may soon include more cooperation with Japan as well."



US President Joe Biden agreed with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at an August 18 meeting that by the end of this year, the countries would share North Korean missile warning data in real-time.