Madonna uses VACATION as recovery method after health scare

Madonna is using vacation therapy to recover from a recent health scare.
As she continued to recover from her recent health crisis, the "Queen of Pop" gave fans a peek into her summer as she spent time with her kids.
The 65-year-old Like a Prayer singer shared a collection of endearing summertime images on her Instagram Story on Tuesday.
Pictures of the singer having fun with her 11-year-old adoptive twins Estere and Stella and 17-year-old daughter Mercy.
In one picture, Madonna is relaxing poolside while sporting a dark blue button-up top and matching wide-leg slacks.
Later, the Holiday hitmaker accessorized with a giant pair of blacked-out sunglasses, a wide-brimmed hat, and braided her blonde hair.
Another image showed the Grammy winner riding a horse while on vacation at a mansion.
Other photos show the singer serenading partygoers before a group shot with her friends seated on her lap.
After the performer's successful recovery from a health crisis that left her in the critical care unit in June, she released a sweet summertime recap.
She was discovered comatose at home and was transported to a hospital in New York City and intubated for at least one night, as per Page Six.
Guy Oseary, the pop star's longtime manager, posted on social media that she had a "serious bacterial infection" that needed to be treated right away but that her health was "improving."
