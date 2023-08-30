Erling Haaland secures PFA Player of the Year award

Manchester City´s Norwegian striker #09 Erling Haaland controls the ball during the English Premier League football match between Sheffield United and Manchester City at Bramall Lane in Sheffield, northern England on August 27, 2023. AFP

Erling Haaland, the Manchester City striker, has clinched the coveted PFA Player of the Year award for his exceptional performance on the field.

The Professional Footballers' Association arranged the event to give due credit to the standout players in English football during the year 2023 as a salute to them for their excellence in the game.



Haaland's debut season with Manchester City has been nothing short of remarkable. With an impressive tally of 52 goals across 53 matches in various competitions, he played a pivotal role in Manchester City's triumphant run, securing victories in the Premier League, FA Cup, and Champions League.

The 23-year-old emerged as the top choice among his peers and outshined fellow contenders including Kevin De Bruyne and John Stones from his own team, as well as competitors like Arsenal's Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard.

Former Tottenham player Harry Kane, now with Bayern Munich, also vied for the honour.

Haaland was also honored with the Premier League's Player of the Season and the Football Writers' Association's Men's Player of the Year awards earlier this year.

In the young player category, the PFA recognised Bukayo Saka for his impressive strides on the field. Additionally, Rachel Daly of Aston Villa secured the Women's Players' Player of the Year award, owing to her brilliant performance as the leading scorer in the Women's Super League.

Chelsea's Lauren James was named the Young Player of the Year.