King's guard sparks reactions by pressing emergency alarm, video goes viral

One of the King's guards had to press an emergency button after the horse he was sitting on became agitated, the video captured the worrying moment went viral.



The moment, believed to have been sometime last week outside the Horse Guards in London, shows the horse shaking its head, clearly unsettled by something.

The crowds begin to form, while the guard evidently tries to calm the horse. Despite his attempt, he decides to call for help with a press of the emergency button.

As this takes place, a sign is placed next to the doorway where the horse and guard are, which read: "Beware horse may kick or bite."

Many members of the public expressed their concern for the horse on social media, with one writing: "Clearly, the horse is stressed for a reason. The guard has wonderful horsemanship."

They added: "As for the tourists, this is not a modelling opportunity - take your photo and move away. The horse is stressed enough as it is."

Another added that the horse "was not going to settle" forcing the guard to press the button.

"That guard was itching to press that emergency button way before he finally did. He kept looking at it. I was willing him to 'press the button' as it was clear the horse was not going to settle!" They wrote.

The guards, who don't have a practical role as a part of the British Army's Household Division, are posted for public duties outside of Horse Guards on Whitehall and Buckingham Palace, as well as St James's Palace.